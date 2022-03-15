Lawmakers rip Emmert, demand more progress on NCAA equity

The lawmakers also said Emmert has made no progress in changing the leadership structure that would have NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman report directly to him instead of going through NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

The NCAA has already made changes to its women's basketball tournament this year. Many of the changes have been relatively easy to do, such as expanding the tournament to 68 teams and using the phrase "March Madness" — once limited to the men's tourney — in branding.

The organization admits there is still a lot of work to do. Earlier this year, the NCAA announced it would not combine the two Final Fours, which was a recommendation from the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP report. There are other possibilities, including potentially moving one of the two Final Fours to a different weekend.

Looming for the women’s tourney is a full discussion — or new deal — for TV rights, the lifeblood for hundreds of schools. On the men’s side, CBS and Turner’s original contract with the NCAA was for 14 years at $10.8 billion ($770 million per year). They signed an eight-year extension in 2016 that gives them the rights through 2032, and the per-year average will jump to $1.1 billion beginning in 2025.

