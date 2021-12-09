Lawmakers say they will try again to regulate airline fees

The legislation would require that fees be “reasonable and proportional” to the airline's cost of providing the service. It will also require airlines to let children under 14 sit with family members at no extra charge.

One of the bill supporters, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., accused the airlines of “robbery in the skies — taking fees and charges for stuff that costs them nothing.” He said airlines can charge high fees because Congress hasn't stopped them from doing so.