Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in Congress are pushing to have President Donald Trump impeached for encouraging the insurrection and refusing to act to stop the violence. But they have been quiet about whether lawmakers who backed the untrue claims of voter fraud that led to the melee should be punished.

Most previous expulsions have been for members who backed the Confederacy during the Civil War or for taking bribes.

In St. Louis on Saturday, several hundred people protested against Sen. Josh Hawley, the first-term Missouri Republican who led efforts in the Senate to overturn Biden's election. The protestors painted “RESIGN HAWLEY” in large yellow letters in the middle of the street.

A caravan of about 40 cars circled Sen. Ron Johnson’s office in Madison, Wisconsin, urging him to resign. Johnson initially supported Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, but after the riot, he voted in favor of Biden's win. Johnson condemned the violence but did not back off voter fraud allegations.

The editorial boards of two of Wisconsin's biggest newspapers called for Johnson to resign, joining with editorials published across the country that targeted GOP politicians.

The Houston Chronicle, long a critic of Sen. Ted Cruz, said in an editorial that the Republican knew exactly what he was doing and what might happen when he took to the Senate floor to dispute the election results.

“Those terrorists wouldn’t have been at the Capitol if you hadn’t staged this absurd challenge to the 2020 results in the first place,” the newspaper wrote.

Cruz has called the attack a despicable act of terrorism, but he continues to push for a commission to investigate the presidential election.

In Alabama, the Decatur Daily called for local Rep. Mo Brooks to resign. The York Dispatch in Pennsylvania said congressman Scott Perry is "a disgrace to Pennsylvania and our democracy," and if he still believes Biden's election is fraudulent, he should resign because that means his election was bogus too. Perry condemned the Capitol violence.

The Danville Register & Bee in Virginia said its representative, Bob Good, needs to go because his words struck the matches that led to the destructive mobs. Good said his vote was to protect his constituents.

The invading Trump loyalists "confronted security personnel, and there were injuries and even deaths,” the paper's editorial board wrote. “And you are just as guilty as they were.”

___

This story has been edited to delete a sentence that incorrectly stated that racial injustice demonstrations never breached a government building during official business.

About 300 demonstrators gather after painting a sign in the middle of Broadway Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden

In this image from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walks to the House chamber to challenge the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania during the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, front, followed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walk from the House Chamber following a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Va., arrives on the House floor before being sworn in on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP) Credit: Bill Clark Credit: Bill Clark

Jon Erblich joins about 300 demonstrators calling for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to resign Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, speaks before President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, at the Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay, Wis. Sen. Johnson says he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal backer of President Donald Trump faces two years in the minority and mounting calls for him to step aside. Johnson texted The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, to say he had not yet made a decision. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash