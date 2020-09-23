Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militias

The plaintiffs contend that Facebook was negligent for not removing the Kenosha Guard's post. They're seeking an injunction that would force the company to prohibit violent rhetoric, militias and hate groups from the site. They warn that such groups are still posting on Facebook and could use it to incite violence if President Donald Trump loses the Nov. 3 election but refuses to leave office. The plaintiffs also are seeking unspecified damages.

The plaintiffs include Hannah Gittings, who describes herself as Huber's life partner, two people who say they were intimidated by the armed men at the Kenosha protests, and a journalist who came to the aid of one of the people who were shot.

“The planning and preparation exhibited in this post led to Plaintiffs and other protesters being terrorized, assaulted, harassed, and placed in so much fear when facing the business end of military grade assault rifles that they determined it was too dangerous to continue to protest,” the lawsuit said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for allowing the Kenosha Guard’s post, calling it an “operational mistake,” the lawsuit said. Facebook didn't immediately reply to a Wednesday email seeking comment about the lawsuit.