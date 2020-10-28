Lawsuit demands California museum forfeit Thai artifacts

The museum said one lintel is from Nong Hong Temple and dates to 1000-1080 AD. The other is from Khao Lon Temple and dates to 975-1025 AD.

The museum says one item was bought by noted collector Avery Brundage and the other by the museum, with Brundage as a go-between, in the 1960s from sellers in London and Paris.

The museum said that its own study found no evidence that the lintels were looted but also didn't turn up any copies of required export documents required under Thai law, so it took them off public display and was planning to return them.

The lawsuit is surprising because the museum had been negotiating with both the Department of Homeland Security and Thai officials since 2017, said Robert Mintz, the museum's deputy director.

The lengthy process of permanently removing the items from the museum's collection had been expected to be completed this spring but now ”the lintels won’t go anywhere until the legal process is complete,” he said.

“We’re surprised by this filing and we’re disappointed that it seems to throw up a roadblock to what seemed like positive and developing negotiations.” he added.