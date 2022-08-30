Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store

Mulberry is a community of about 1,600 people that's roughly 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the Oklahoma state line.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante has said Worcester was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a convenience store in nearby Alma. Damante said Worcester had tackled one of the deputies and punched him in the head before what is seen on the bystander's video. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

Damante has said that before the arrest, Worcester handed over a knife and gave the officers a false name.

An attorney for the two deputies said he was not aware of the lawsuit.

“However, I will vigorously defend the lawsuit like I do every lawsuit against my law enforcement clients," Russell Wood said in an email.

Damante and Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Policing experts have said that the video of Worcester's arrest raises red flags about the officers' actions, saying that blows to the head amount to a potentially deadly use of force that's only justified when someone poses a current and serious threat.

Worcester was treated at a hospital before being jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond. The lawsuit said Worcester has permanent injuries from the arrest and that he will need continued medical treatment for injuries to his face, body and head.

Worcester's lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as money for medical bills and lost wages.