Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates

“Campaign finance law prohibits groups like the NRA from buying influence over elected officials by coordinating spending with those candidates’ campaigns,” Campaign Legal Center attorney Molly Danahy said in a news release. “When special interests like the NRA secretly collude with candidates, this illegal coordination corrupts our election process and deprives voters of their right to know who is spending to influence their vote.”

The NRA responded Thursday with a statement calling the lawsuit "another premeditated abuse of the public by our adversaries — who will stop at nothing in their pursuit of their anti-freedom agenda. This latest action is as misguided as it is transparent. Suffice it to say, the NRA has full confidence in its political activities and remains eager to set the record straight.”

Email messages left with the offices of Trump, Hawley, Rosendale and others cited in the lawsuit were not immediately returned.

Giffords represented the 8th District of Arizona from 2007 to 2012, when she resigned after suffering a brain injury during a 2011 mass shooting in her district that killed six people.

Campaign Legal Center said the Giffords organization first brought the allegations against the NRA to light in 2018 when it filed a series of complaints to the Federal Election Commission. The center said Giffords sued after the FEC failed to take action.

The lawsuit seeks an order preventing the NRA from similar violations in future elections and asks the court to require the NRA to pay a penalty matching the amount that was allegedly spent illegally — up to $35 million.

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of illegally funneling funds to aid the Tillis, Cotton and Gardner campaigns in the 2014 election, the Johnson and Trump campaigns in 2016, and the Hawley and Rosendale campaigns in 2018.