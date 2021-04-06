Lawsuit says officer broke car window, threw driver on glass

Two days after the traffic stop, according to the lawsuit, Downing filed a formal complaint with the Mooresville police. One of Barlow's superiors had a discussion with Downing and asked “What is it going to take to get all of this to go away?” the lawsuit says.

Downing’s lawsuit names Barlow, the Town of Mooresville in Iredell County and the police department as defendants. It accuses them of constitutional violations involving unreasonable seizure and excessive force, negligence, and assault and battery.

Neither Barlow nor attorney Pat Flanagan, who represents the town and police department, responded to requests for comment. Mooresville spokeswoman Kim Sellers said Tuesday that the town had not received a copy of the complaint, but it would not comment on a pending case.

Downing couldn't be reached for comment and her attorney, Cheyenne Chambers, said she could not comment on an ongoing case.