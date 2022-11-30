Lawsuits claim negligence in Massachusetts Apple store crash

Two store employees have also sued over the crash, though they did not name Apple as a defendant.

Driver Bradley Rein has pleaded not guilty to charges that he was reckless when the SUV crashed through the window.

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at the shopping center when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents. He said he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn’t stop the vehicle.

A phone number could not be located for Rein, who was being represented by a public defender on the criminal charges. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer representing him in the lawsuits.

The Timberger family, including Timberger's wife, Christina, and their two children, are seeking damages that include compensation for his injuries, lost earnings and harm to their family relationships.