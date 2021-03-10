Lawsuits expected over Mexican law on power generation

The new law says electricity must first be bought from government-owned generating plants that largely run on fossil fuels; if any demand is let off, power will be purchased from renewable and private natural gas-fired plants.

The bill has already drawn complaints from private business groups and U.S. investors, and analysts warn the measure could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, the USMCA, which places strict limits on how a government can favor its own firms over outsiders.

López Obrador wants to defend state-owned firms and argues that Mexico should become energy self-sufficient, a conviction he says was strengthened after winter storms in Texas temporarily cut off supplies of imported natural gas early this year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in February the law “would directly contravene Mexico’s commitments” under the trade agreement.

Neil Herrington, the chamber’s Senior Vice President of the Americas, said in a statement that the bill could re-instate a government monopoly, adding “these changes would significantly raise the cost of electricity and limit access to clean energy for Mexico’s citizens.”

“Unfortunately, this move is the latest in a pattern of troubling decisions taken by the Government of Mexico that have undermined the confidence of foreign investors in the country,” Herrington wrote.

The private and renewable energy plants were encouraged by López Obrador’s predecessors in order to reduce carbon emissions.

With electricity use down during the pandemic, Mexico’s state-owned power company, the Federal Electricity Commission, faces declining revenue and increasing stocks of fuel oil it has to burn in power plants; the dirty fuel has lost customers worldwide. It has also come under pressure to buy coal from domestic mines.