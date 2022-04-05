Lawyer charged in Durham probe seeks to bar dossier evidence

Trump supporters have long seen the dossier as proof that the overall investigation was tainted, and having it included in the trial of a former Clinton ally could boost their case that the probe was politically motivated. Even so, despite the attention paid to the dossier, it was not what triggered the Trump-Russia probe.

Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting with the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a potential covert backchannel of digital communications between the Trump Organization and the Russia-based Alfa Bank.

Prosecutors say Sussmann misled the FBI then by saying he was not presenting the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client, when he was actually there on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology executive with whom he'd been working.

Sussmann’s lawyers have vigorously denied that he ever lied, and said that even if he had misled the FBI, it had no bearing on the investigation or on the decision to investigate concerns about Alfa Bank. The FBI did look into the possible existence of a secret backchannel of communications but concluded there was no basis to the claims.

Arguments about the relevance of the Steele dossier were included in a series of motions filed by both sides Monday night. In their own filing, Durham's team suggested they may reference at trial a 2016 meeting in which Steele has said Sussmann told him about the Alfa Bank allegations.

A separate point of dispute concerns contemporaneous notes taken by two FBI officials with whom Baker spoke after his meeting with Sussmann. Both officials, William Priestap and Trisha Anderson, included in their notes variations of Baker's recollections that Sussmann said he had not been acting on behalf of any particular client.

Sussmann's attorneys asked a judge to exclude those notes from trial, calling them “triple-hearsay” since neither Priestap nor Anderson was in the meeting and since Baker did not record his conversation with Sussmann or take any notes on it.

Durham's team is asking the judge to let them use the notes at trial, saying they will bolster Baker's testimony. Prosecutors are also seeking a judge's permission to let them use as evidence an Oct. 31, 2016, tweet from the Clinton campaign advancing the Alfa Bank claims.

Durham, a former U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for government misconduct during the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016 and possible ties to Trump's presidential campaign.

Sussmann is one of three people charged so far. The other two are Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email and received probation, and Igor Danchenko, an analyst and source of information for Steele who was charged in November with lying to the FBI during a 2017 interview.

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter/com/etuckerAP