BreakingNews
New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says

Nation & World
By JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he "understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking further elaboration.

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

In Other News
1
Treasury takes another 'extraordinary' step on debt limit
2
Elon Musk: 'I had no ill motive' in tweet about Tesla buyout
3
World Health Organization employee abducted in northern Mali
4
Nurses ratify contracts after strike at two NYC hospitals
5
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top