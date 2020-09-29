Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case

But the Justice Department moved in May to dismiss the case, saying there was insufficient basis to interview Flynn and that the questioning was not relevant to the FBI's broader counterintelligence investigation.

Sullivan has so far resisted efforts to dismiss the prosecution and appointed a former federal judge to argue against the Justice Department's position. That ex-judge, John Gleeson, has accused the department of acting for political reasons when it moved to drop the case.

Lawyers for the federal government revived their efforts to persuade Sullivan that dismissing the Flynn case was in the interests of justice. The lawyers cited what they said was internal uncertainty about whether Flynn had even committed a crime, as well as questions about the credibility of witnesses in the case.

Allegations of improper political motives are “just not true,” said federal prosecutor Kenneth Kohl, who identified himself as the most senior career official in the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington.

“I've never seen it in my career in my office, and it didn’t happen here,” Kohl said. “I’m here to say that the U.S. Attorney's office's decision to dismiss this case was the right call for the right reasons.”

___

Follow Eric Tucker on http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP