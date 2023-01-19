Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was 'secured'

The statement was released through the office of Newport News-based attorney James S. Ellenson.

The shooting occurred Jan. 6 as teacher Abigail Zwerner taught her first grade class at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

The bullet pierced Zwerner’s hand and struck her chest. The 25-year-old teacher hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital.

Newport News police had said that the 6-year-old’s mother legally purchased the gun but that it was unclear how her son gained access to it.

A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanor crime punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and $2,500 fine. No charges have been brought against the mother so far.