Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has double hernia

Authorities transferred Navalny last month from a Moscow jail to the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of the Russian capital. The facility in the town of Pokrov stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its especially strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours.

Within weeks of being imprisoned, Navalny said he developed severe back and leg pains and was effectively deprived of sleep because a guard checks on him hourly at night. He went on a hunger strike on March 31, demanding access to proper medication and a visit from his doctor.

Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Mikhailova did not specify where Navalny's hernias are located, but said one of them is difficult to treat and that a neurologist consulted by Navalny's organization said the treatment prescribed in the prison was ineffective.

In an Instagram post Monday, Navalny said three of the 15 people he is housed with have been diagnosed with tuberculosis, a contagious disease that spreads through the air. He said he had a strong cough and a fever with a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 F).

On Monday, the state penitentiary service said Navalny had been the prison’s sanitary unit after a checkup found him having “signs of a respiratory illness, including a high fever.”

Mikhailova said Wednesday that Navalny's fever had lowered, but he is still coughing and is weak from the hunger strike.

Police officers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus guard an entrance of the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, with the sign reads "Security zone", in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) Credit: Denis Kaminev Credit: Denis Kaminev

