Lawyer says ex-royal staff will shed light on Meghan letter

Meghan’s lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, argued Tuesday that that the publisher had “no real prospect” of winning because “it’s a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter.”

But the defense argues Meghan wrote the letter as part of a media strategy to rebut a negative view conveyed by her father, and with help from the communications team in the royal couple’s Kensington Palace office.

“Why was the Kensington Palace communications team involved at all in the wording of the letter if it was a wholly private letter?” White said.

He said a full trial would be able to hear important evidence from former palace employees about how the contested letter was written.

Lawyers representing four former Kensington Palace staffers, including ex-communications secretary Jason Knauf, said in a letter submitted to the court that “one or more of our clients” would be able to provide insight on “whether or not the claimant anticipated that the letter might come into the public domain,” and whether or not Meghan “directly or indirectly provided private information” to the authors of a book about her and Harry, called “Finding Freedom.”

Meghan, an American actress and star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

A year ago, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

Judge Mark Warby is expected to rule on the application for summary judgment at a later date.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook, depicting judge Mr Justice Warby at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, during Meghan Duchess of Sussex's High Court privacy action against Associated Newspapers (ANL) for their publication of a handwritten letter to her estranged father. Meghan Duchess of Sussex is suing publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over articles which reproduced parts of a letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Cook Credit: Elizabeth Cook

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook, depicting Ian Mill QC, top left, Justin Rushbrooke QC, top right, and judge Mr Justice Warby, bottom, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, during Meghan Duchess of Sussex's High Court privacy action against Associated Newspapers (ANL) for their publication of a handwritten letter to her estranged father. Meghan Duchess of Sussex is suing publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper over articles which reproduced parts of a letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Cook Credit: Elizabeth Cook

A view of The Royal Courts Of Justice, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will ask a High Court judge to rule in her favour in her privacy action against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a handwritten letter to her estranged father. The case will be heard remotely due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth