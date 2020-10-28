Lawyers: Cop video doesn't show fatal shooting of Black man

Williams said Stinnette was badly wounded and was still breathing after police shot him, but the only help he received from them was a blanket.
“They allowed him to die,” she said Tuesday from her hospital room. “They wanted us to bleed out on the ground.”
Family and supporters of Tafara Williams listen as attorney Antonio Romanucci speaks during a press conference outside Waukegan's city hall complex, Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020. Williams, 20, was wounded and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was killed when they were both shot by a Waukegan police officer on Oct. 20. Three days after the incident, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles announced that he had fired the officer, saying he'd committed "multiple policy and procedure violations." (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
