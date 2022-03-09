Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth said during his opening statement that the men's actions went well beyond talking. He said the men recruited militia, prepared to break into Whitmer's home, tie her up and take her, and planned to blow up a bridge to stop police from quickly responding. Investigators stepped in and stopped a “tragedy” when the men were planning to acquire a bomb to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s home, Roth said.

He also said jurors would see social media posts and hear secretly recorded conversations full of angry, vulgar and sexist language about violence and plans to take down a "tyrant."

Jurors will hear from two critical insiders, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and will testify for the government, Roth said.

“They will tell you how real this was. ... They will tell you that they’re going to prison for it,” he said.

Roth described Fox and Croft as masterminds of the plot. He said the four wanted to create a "war zone here in Michigan," and urged jurors to set aside the defendants' political views and their desire for a "civil war," and Whitmer's job or their thoughts about her.

“What you have is that defendants agreed, planned, trained and were ready to break into a woman’s home as she slept with her family in the middle of the night and with violence and at gunpoint they would tie her up and take her from that home,” Roth said. “And to accomplish that they would shoot, blow up and kill anybody who got in their way.”

As Roth began his opening, he turned away from jurors and pointed a finger at each defendant, saying they didn’t just talk but took active steps to implement their plot. The courtroom lights dimmed and prosecutors projected photos of the defendants at different stages of the alleged plot on a giant screen above the defendants.

Roth pointed again at Croft, wearing a gray suit and tie, telling jurors that he may cut the figure of a “harmless ... middle school teacher” now. As he said that, a picture of Croft clutching a rifle in camouflage clothing appeared on the screen.

“He looked quite a bit different then,” the prosecutor said.

But Croft’s attorney said when informants secretly recorded Croft and others, all were “stoned, absolutely out-of-your-mind stoned.”

“The FBI is supposed to protect us from dangerous criminals and terrorists,” Blanchard said. “They’re also an agency that’s supposed to protect our freedoms. And when they’re doing that, they’re expected to have thick skin. That means in protecting our rights, they don't punish people for saying mean things about them. And they're not supposed to target people that they’re angry with.”

Lawyers for Caserta and Harris tried to distance them from Fox and Croft, emphasizing that the pair didn’t make the trip to northern Michigan to scout Whitmer’s home.

Defense attorney Julia Kelly said Harris, a veteran, was unhappy with the direction of the country and attended rallies in support of gun rights as well as protests against Whitmer’s stay-home orders. Kelly said Harris joined the Wolverine Watchmen to keep his military skills sharp for possible security work in Afghanistan, not as part of a sinister plot.

Attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing Fox, told jurors he was practically homeless, living in the basement of a vacuum shop and brushing his teeth in a restaurant restroom, not a mastermind of the 2020 plot as prosecutors allege.

“Adam Fox did not commit a crime in this case,” Gibbons said.

The first witness, FBI agent Todd Reineck, testifed about social media posts by Fox and Croft in spring 2020, including some profanity-filled messages between the two. They included a Facebook video in which Fox stated: “We have the numbers. We have the arms. We have the ammunition ... that we need to just go take our country back.”

Eleven women and seven men were selected Tuesday to serve as jurors. Six are alternates, although they won't know until the end of trial.

In 2020, Whitmer was trading taunts with then-President Donald Trump over his administration's response to COVID-19. Her critics, meanwhile, were regularly protesting at the Michigan Capitol, clogging streets around the statehouse and legally carrying semi-automatic rifles into the building.

The FBI said it thwarted the kidnapping plot with the arrests of six men in October 2020. Garbin and Franks insist no one acted because of excessive influence by agents or undercover informants.

Whitmer, who is seeking reelection this year, rarely talks publicly about the case and isn't expected to attend the trial. She has blamed Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot. She has said he was also complicit in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

___

White reported from Detroit and Burnett reported from Chicago. Reporter John Flesher contributed from Traverse City, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in a trial the presiding judge at the U.S. District Court courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., said could take over a month. (Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Jury selection begins Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited