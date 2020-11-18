Lawyers for Kosovo suspects: Trial can't start before 2022

Defense lawyers argued that prosecutors have had years to prepare their indictment and case, while the defense has only just begun work following the recent arrests of the suspects and publication of their indictments.

Even so, Ben Emmerson, representing Kadri Veseli, sketched the outlines of his defense case, arguing that previous international trials of KLA leaders failed to establish that it was a well-structured fighting force with an overarching plan, known as a joint criminal enterprise, to commit crimes.

Instead, Emmerson said, the KLA was a barely organized band of part-time fighters engaged in a battle of self-defense against the well-organized Serbian forces. That lack of organization, he said, means that the suspects cannot be held responsible as commanders for crimes committed by individual fighters.

Most who died in the Kosovo war were ethnic Albanians and 1,641 people remain unaccounted for. A 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops ended the fighting.

The formation of the Hague-based court and a special prosecutor’s office followed a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians considered traitors. The organ-harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci and his co-defendants.