Lawyers seek to clear Kansas City inmate in 3 1978 killings

In May, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that she and other legal and political leaders believe Strickland was wrongfully convicted. She said evidence used to convict him had been recanted or disproven since his trial.

Two other men convicted in the killings later insisted that Strickland wasn't at the crime scene, The Kansas City Star reported. And before she died, the only eyewitness to the killings recanted her testimony that Strickland was the shooter.

In June, the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear Strickland's petition. Republican Gov. Mike Parson also refused to pardon Strickland, saying he wasn't convinced that Strickland was innocent.

Hearings were scheduled in August in DeKalb County, where Strickland is imprisoned. Those hearings were canceled after Peters Baker used a new state law to seek an evidentiary hearing i n Jackson County, where Strickland was convicted. The law allows local prosecutors to challenge convictions if they believe the defendant did not commit the crime.

A hearing scheduled for Sept. 2 was delayed after Schmitt's office sought more time for the court to hear several motions his office filed in the case.

Schmitt sought to have all 16th Circuit judges in Jackson County recused from presiding over the evidentiary hearing because the presiding judge in that circuit had said he agreed that Strickland was wrongfully convicted.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Sept. 30 that the Jackson County judges should be recused from the hearing to avoid any suggestions of impropriety or bias, delaying another hearing. Retired Senior Judge James Welsh was then appointed to preside over the case.