Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'

“Macron is a minority president now. ... His retirement reform plan is buried,” a beaming Le Pen declared on Monday in Hénin-Beaumont, her stronghold in northern France, where she was reelected for another five-year term in the parliament. “It’s a historic victory (...) a seismic event.”

She told reporters: “We are entering the parliament as a very strong group and as such we will claim every post that belongs to us." As the biggest single party in the parliament — Macron and Melenchon both lead coalitions — she said National Rally will seek to chair the parliament’s powerful finance committee, one of the eight commissions that oversee the national budget.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne suggested Sunday evening that Macron’s alliance will seek to find “good compromises” with lawmakers from diverse political forces.

Macron himself has not commented on the elections’ results yet.

His government will still have the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators. The centrists could try to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with lawmakers from the center-left and from the conservative party — with the goal of preventing opposition lawmakers from being numerous enough to reject the proposed measures.

The government could also occasionally use a special measure provided by the French Constitution to adopt a law without a vote.

A similar situation happened in 1988 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand, who then had to seek support from the Communists or the centrists to pass laws.

