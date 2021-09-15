Leaders aim for more action out of closed-door talks

Friday's session will be virtual, like April's White House climate summit. It comes before next week's meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, where climate efforts are expected to be in a spotlight. It's also a prelude to a November U.N. climate summit that's being billed as a last chance for the world to commit to cutting use of fossil fuels fast enough to stave off the worse scenarios of global warming.

A senior administration official described Friday's session as a chance for international leaders in the Major Economies Forum — a climate-focused body started by President Barack Obama and revived by Biden — to talk over specific actions to cut emissions and to help finance emissions cuts by less wealthy countries.