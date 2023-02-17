Leaders focus on Ukraine war at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to join the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. at the Munich conference.

At the same conference last year, held just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, Harris shared U.S. warnings that Russia was about to attack its neighbor and said, “Not since the end of the Cold War has this forum convened under such dire circumstances.”

In a speech scheduled for Saturday, the vice president will lay out what’s at stake in the war and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, the White House said.

Ukraine is depending on Western weapons to thwart Putin's ambition of securing control of large areas of the country, in what has become a test of governments' resolve amid increasing financial costs.

Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that his country needs to be properly provisioned to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Western countries have sided with him, but at times they have been slow to meet his requests.

Kyiv, after receiving Western pledges of tanks and more ammunition, is now hoping for fighter jets, but some countries have balked at sending them.

Frans Timmermans, the executive vice president of the European Union's executive commission, said the 27-nation EU so far has maintained unity on the issue.

“I think everyone can see how important it is for Ukraine to win this war,” Timmermans said. “This is important for our Europe, too, because Putin isn’t just attacking Ukraine, he is also attacking us in the sense that he doesn’t support our values.”

He said it was important to make clear that Europe will support Ukraine however long the war lasts. “Putin is in difficulty,” Timmermans said, adding that the Russian leader would seek to put severe military pressure on Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

Timmermans also expressed hope that China could exert pressure on Russia to end the war.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP