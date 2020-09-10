Leaders in Mali meet with junta for summit on transition

The three-day conference beginning Thursday comes after regional leaders Monday warned the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, that it must designate a transitional civilian head of state by next week or face further sanctions from the 15-nation West African regional bloc.

“I would like to renew our willingness to participate in the establishment of the architecture of the transition,” Col. Assimi Goita, the head of Mali's junta, said to open the meetings. “We are at an important turning point in our history. We must put aside our differences to lay the foundations for a reformed Mali.”