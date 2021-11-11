Leaders in Paris to call for protecting children online

A senior U.S. administration official suggested the United States will join the call, stressing that the country plays "a prominent role because our companies are so dominant in this space and our government has a prominent voice.”

Macron, Harris, EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend a public panel or regulating the digital domain, along with Microsoft president Brad Smith, Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Amazon senior vice president Russel Grandinetti.

Children rights' advocates have for years urged internet giants to take action to better protect children.

Revelations last month from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harm of Instagram on teenagers only intensified parent's concerns about the popular photo sharing app.

Nora Fraisse, head of a French association fighting school bullying, on Thursday praised “a key moment” because it puts “international pressure” on internet giants.

Fraisse founded “Marion La Main Tendue” ("Marion The Outstretched Hand") after her daughter, Marion, committed suicide at the age of 13 because she was being harassed at school.

“Those who are spreading hatred via their pipes hold some responsibility," she said about popular social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Cyberbullying and bullying at school are often interconnected.

Fraisse said social media companies should request a proof of identity as a first step and have better control over published content.

Social media companies have generally banned kids under 13 from signing up for their services, although it’s been widely documented that kids sign up anyway, either with or without their parents’ permission.

Fraisse, who speaks in schools about online risks, also called for better educating children and parents on these issues.

She cited a nationwide study her association commissioned this year that showed the proportion of those who attempted suicide is higher among children bullied at school (12%) than in the general population (7%).