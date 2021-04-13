Leaders of GM, Ford among opponents of voting restrictions

The statement was signed by GM's Mary Barra, Ford's Jim Farley, executives from all four Detroit professional sports teams and the leaders of auto suppliers, banks and other businesses. They said election laws must be developed in bipartisan fashion.

Republicans have said changes are needed to ensure election integrity following a surge in absentee voting in 2020. More than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan's presidential election — the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years.

Some in the GOP have falsely claimed the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump despite his 154,000-vote, or 2.8-percentage-point, loss to Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Several bills would be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they reach her desk. But the state Republican Party has said it plans a maneuver that would enable the Legislature to pass them into law anyway if enough voter signatures are gathered for a ballot initiative.