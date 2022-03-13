Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were expected to discuss bilateral and international relations as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said.

Greece and Turkey are nominal NATO allies but have strained relations over competing maritito reflect the two leaders metme boundary claims that affect energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in the summer of 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas in the Mediterranean where Greece and Cyprus claim their own exclusive economic zone, leading to a naval standoff. Turkey also claims Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea.