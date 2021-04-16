Leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany holding security talks

“Europe’s security is depending on Ukraine’s security,” he told the newspaper, adding that his country is seeking support from the European Union and NATO.

“It’s time to stop talking and to make decisions,” Zelenskyy said.

More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, which erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled, and violations of a shaky truce have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks.

The Kremlin said it hoped Macron and Merkel would persuade Zelenskyy to observe the cease-fire agreement and implement a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine that was signed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The Kremlin expects the French and German leaders to “use their influence and convey the need to resolutely stop any provocative actions along the line of control and emphasize the importance of the unconditional observation of the cease-fire,” Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said Friday.

Zelenskyy said Thursday after chairing a meeting of Ukraine’s security council that the discussions in Paris would be important to preparing for more talks involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

Their last meeting in Paris in December 2019 helped ease tensions but failed to make any progress on a political settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris, Friday, April 16, 2021. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid growing tensions with Russia, which has deployed troops at the border with the country. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

