Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

The introduction of the topic at the Security Council, not typically a place for discussion about the environment, is a emerging notion — one that is arising because of the increasing recognition that in human ecosystems, natural stressors and traditional notions of security and peace are inexorably intertwined.

“Our lives and daily realities are at the nexus of climate change insecurity,” said Ilwad Elman, a Somali-Canadian peace activist. “The impact of climate change and environmental degradation are also changing what it takes to build peace ... because we are experiencing climate-related shocks and stresses.”

For years, academics who study conflict and climate change have been highlighting how events like a once-in-a-millennium Syrian drought have exacerbated conflicts without being the sole causes. It's a more nuanced approach to understanding conflict — and to developing tools that reduce its impact on societies.

“Look at almost every place where you see threats to international peace and security today, and you’ll find that climate change is making things less peaceful, less secure, and rendering our response even more challenging,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He cited a list of nations including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

“We have to stop debating whether the climate crisis belongs in the Security Council,” Blinken said, “and instead ask how the council can leverage its unique powers to tackle the negative impacts of climate on peace and security.”

Russian and Chinese diplomats reiterated their countries’ objections to putting climate change on the agenda of the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, when other U.N. and international forums are addressing the entire climate issue.

“There is a Russian saying that ... too many cooks spoil the broth,” said Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky. He accused council members of introducing “a completely unnecessary political component to an already complicated and sensitive discussion.”

Chinese U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said the council must “refrain from using a wholesale approach,” saying that not all war-torn countries “were plunged into chaos because of climate change.”

Still, most of the leaders who spoke Thursday morning were painting a gloomy picture for the planet as a whole. They said climate change needs to be fought in the same way the world is battling the coronavirus because, for the planet, it is a matter of life and death.

Decisions at the November U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland “will decide whether this decade will be remembered as the decade when we started to save the planet or the beginning of the end,” said Estonia President Kersti Jaljulaid.

At the General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders on Thursday, Angola President Joao Lourenco said Earth “ has been giving us increasingly clear signals that she is not happy with how we treat her, and is defending herself in the most violent manner possible.”

And the previous evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the climate negotiations in Scotland, gave a speech that started with a lesson on extinction among mammals — and then reminded the world that humans, too, are mammals.

“Our grandchildren will know that we are the culprits. And they’ll know that we knew — that we were warned,” Johnson said. “And they will ask themselves what kind of people we were to be so selfish and so shortsighted.”

Borenstein, an Associated Press science writer, reported from Washington.

