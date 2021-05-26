Leading Dems seek input on 'public option' health care plan

The Biden White House has been largely silent on the public option since he took office, focusing mainly on improving affordability and expanding coverage under the Affordable Care Act. About 10% of Americans remain uninsured.

The move by Murray and Pallone is a serious attempt to take the idea of a public option “from a bumper sticker to workable legislation,” said analyst Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

“There are a host of difficult issues to address ... but the biggest by far is determining how much doctors, hospitals, and drug companies get paid,” Levitt added. “A public option has the potential to reduce prices and make health care more affordable, but the further it goes in that direction, the bigger the blowback will be from the health care industry.”

Doctors and hospitals were key allies of Democrats in their successful fight to preserve “Obamacare” during the Donald Trump years.

Pallone and Murray have influential roles in the health care debate. He chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid, health insurance, and the drug industry. She chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. But leaders of other key committee would also have to get involved. A lot of work remains to craft public option legislation and unify Democrats around it.

Murray and Pallone asked for responses to their call for ideas by July 31.