LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

Acuña has been hitting well in the early stages of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett and is targeting a May 6 return to the majors.

MISTER ZERO

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA) has pitched 14 consecutive shutout innings heading into his fourth start of the season. He faces Juan Soto and the last-place Nationals (6-12), who have dropped five straight and been outscored 100-62 this season. Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14) goes for Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

BAY PLAY

Carlos Rodón gets his first taste of the Bay Bridge rivalry when he pitches for the Giants at home against the A's.

An All-Star last season with the White Sox, the 29-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts. He's also struck out 29 in 17 innings.

San Francisco returns home after going 8-3 on a four-city road trip that included a 4-2 win Monday on a one-game visit to Milwaukee for a rescheduled game.

Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17) starts for Oakland. Now in his third season, he's technically still a rookie. The 26-year-old righty has allowed no more than two runs in each of his three starts this season.

WINDY CITY REVIVALS?

White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel and Cubs newcomer Marcus Stroman hope to bounce back from rugged starts this season.

Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA) was tagged 10 hits and 10 runs — seven earned — in an inning at Cleveland last week. The 34-year-old former Cy Young Award winner starts in Chicago against the Royals.

Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cubs when they take on Atlanta to begin a six-game road trip. LHP Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) pitches for the Braves.

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. watches his fifth-inning, solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro (50) in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodon pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II