LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back on mound; Bieber-Keuchel matchup

New York Yankees right-hander RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday’s homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21) starts for the Tigers.

Baltimore LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland last Sunday, faces the Athletics again as as Baltimore begins a six-game trip. RHP Mike Fiers makes his season debut for the A;s after recovering from a lumbar strain.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA) starts for the New York Mets in an NL East matchup at the Philadelphia Phillies and RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48), who is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast