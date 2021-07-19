dayton-daily-news logo
LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani prepares to hit against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

HIS TURN

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game.

The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle.

Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland.

NO DERBY DOWNER

Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years because they say the exertion can wear them out and wrecks their swing.

Not so for Juan Soto.

The Washington star has hit three home runs in three games since taking part in the Derby on Tuesday night at Coors Field. Soto connected Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Padres.

Soto hopes to keep up his power surge when the Nationals open a series at home against Miami.

WELL EARNED

AL ERA leader Lance Lynn makes his first start for the White Sox since signing a $38 million, two-year contract through 2023.

The 34-year-old All-Star is 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for pitchers Dane Dunning and Avery Weems.

Lynn and his Chicago teammates hold an eight-game lead in the AL Central going into a doubleheader at home against Minnesota. Lynn will start the opener.

MAKING HIS PITCH

San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.09 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list to pitch at Atlanta. He’s been out with left hip inflammation.

Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.62 ERA in four starts against the Braves.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, throws during the first inning of the 91st MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver. (AP Photo/Alex Trautwig, Pool)
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Washington. The Nationals won 8-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
