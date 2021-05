LEADING OFF: No-hit streak, Davis down, Cueto vs Reds

The two-time Cy Young Award winner came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

It was the first time there were no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati’s Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston’s Don Wilson on May 1. There were two no-hitters on June 29, 1990, by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela and Oakland’s Dave Stewart.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine during the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was New York’s first on the road since Allie Reynolds at Cleveland on July 12, 1951.

The four no-hitters in May are the most in a month since June 1990. It is also the first time three teams have been no-hit twice in one season, with the Rangers joining Cleveland and Seattle.

SEASON OVER

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the entire season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four to five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of his $161 million, seven-year contract.

Davis reported pain in his lower back and hip in spring training, when he took only two at-bats.

BACK IN TOWN

Johnny Cueto (2-1) starts for San Francisco at Cincinnati, where he spent his first eight seasons and earned the first of his two All-Star selections in 2014. Tyler Mahle (2-1) goes for the Reds.

HOT STARTER

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta, who is 5-0 in seven starts this season, opposes Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, in a series finale. Steven Matz (5-2) pitches for the Blue Jays after winning one of his last four outings following a 4-0 start.

STREAKING

Rich Hill (2-1) has tossed 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Tampa Bay going into his start against Baltimore and Dean Kremer (0-3).

VIRUS UPDATES

An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and neither was available off the bench.

The Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, helping San Diego beat Colorado 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as the Padres won their sixth straight and ninth in 10 games. Tatis came up in the eighth inning and got his third extra-base hit, an RBI double

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball’s joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill follows through on a delivery to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Fans and Texas Rangers watch as New York Yankees' Corey Kluber throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Kluber no-hit the Rangers in the Yankees' 2-0 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto walks to the dugout after pitching in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber celebrates his no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez