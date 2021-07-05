LEADING OFF: Ohtani 2-way All-Star, Cubs sag, Dodgers soar

Chicago begins a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Phillies, with Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA) facing Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79).

SOARING

The Dodgers have won nine in a row since being no-hit, their longest winning streak in a season since they won nine in a row July 22 to Aug. 1, 2017. The defending World Series champions send Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA) to the mound for a series opener at Miami against All-Star rookie Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.14).

STAR ROLE

One night after their 11-game winning streak was snapped, the Milwaukee Brewers are in New York to play the Mets in the opener of a three-game set between NL division leaders. Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA), picked Sunday for his second All-Star Game, pitches against rookie Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82). Woodruff has won both career starts against the Mets.

___

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after swinging a strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill