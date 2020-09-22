LEADING OFF: Rays, Indians try to clinch; Cole, Gray on hill

HE'S BACK

Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is expected to come off the injured list and start the second game of the Reds' critical series against Milwaukee. Gray (5-3, 3.94 ERA) hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 10 because of a strained back. He returns to a team that has won eight of nine to climb into playoff contention. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.38 ERA) makes his second start since he was scratched because of hip tightness.

LAST TUNEUP

Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.00 ERA) makes his final regular-season start in his first season with the New York Yankees, taking the mound against Toronto’s Tanner Roark (2-2, 6.41 ERA) in Buffalo, New York.

BEATING UP ON THE CHAMPS

Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) starts for Philadelphia in a doubleheader opener against Washington, which goes with Austin Voth (0-5, 7.17 ERA). Nola is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA against the World Series champions this season. Voth has not won since last Sept. 27 against Cleveland.

QUINTANA GETS A START

José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push, scheduled to pitch against Pittsburgh in his first big league start since last Sept. 26. Quintana has been limited to a pair of relief appearances due to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand and catcher Roberto Perez celebrate a victory over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Tampa Bay Rays' Nate Lowe (35) and Joey Wendle (18) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in New York. The Rays won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II