LEADING OFF: Reds' Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry

Manager David Bell said Votto hadn't tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

On Monday, Votto linked to a blog post on Fangraphs.com that carried this headline: “Is This the End for Joey Votto?” On his Twitter account, he posted: “Five months to go. Enjoy the show.”

He didn’t offer any explanation about his tweet.

WINDY CITY WATCHING

The second game of the season between the White Sox and Cubs features a pair of accomplished right-handers in Lucas Giolito and Kyle Hendricks at Wrigley Field. But both of them have struggled against their crosstown rivals.

Giolito pitched six innings of three-run ball for the White Sox in a 5-1 loss to the Angels on Friday. He is 1-3 with an 8.71 ERA in four career starts against the North Siders.

Hendricks was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 11-1 loss at Milwaukee last week. He is 1-5 with a 4.67 ERA in 10 career starts versus the South Siders.

STILL WAITING

San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch the first game of a doubleheader in Cleveland, marking his first game in the majors since underdoing his second Tommy John surgery.

The 31-year-old Clevinger had his start pushed back a day because of a rainout Tuesday night.

“I just want to get this under my belt,” Clevinger said in San Diego’s clubhouse shortly after the game was called.

Clevinger went 42-22 with a 3.19 ERA in five seasons for Cleveland, developing into one of the AL’s most reliable starters. He was dealt to the Padres at the 2020 trade deadline.

Clevinger's last game in the majors came in the 2020 NL playoffs when he was pulled after one scoreless inning against the Dodgers.

TYLOR FOR TWO

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill faces Atlanta in his first outing since starting off a combined no-hitter last week.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches against the Phillies on Friday night. Four relievers finished off the second no-hitter in Mets history.

Johnny Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history to throw back-to-back no-hitters, doing it in 1938 for the Reds. Could Megill become part of combo history?

Megill (4-0, 1.93 ERA) takes on the Braves and Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Clevinger's long wait will last one more day. The right-hander's first start for San Diego since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020 was postponed Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as rain and a soggy forecast pushed back the Padres' scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Clevinger's long wait will last one more day. The right-hander's first start for San Diego since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020 was postponed Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as rain and a soggy forecast pushed back the Padres' scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York