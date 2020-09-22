LEADING OFF: Yankees' Cole, Reds' Gray take the mound

BEATING UP ON CHAMPS

Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) starts for Philadelphia in a doubleheader opener against Washington, which goes with Austin Voth (0-5, 7.17 ERA). Nola is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA against the World Series champions this season. Voth has not won since last Sept. 27 against Cleveland.

QUINTANA GETS A START

José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push, scheduled to start against Pittsburgh in his first big league start since last Sept. 26. Quintana has been limited to a pair of relief appearances due to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

