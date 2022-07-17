Leading official of South Africa's ruling ANC party dies

“Jessie was relentless in advancing the position of women in all areas of public and private life," said Ramaphosa.

“She confronted the patriarchal attitudes and practices that sought to diminish the role and contribution of women in Parliament, in government and across society,” he said.

Some of the influential roles Duarte played include being a spokeswoman for the ANC and a personal assistant to Nelson Mandela after he was released from prison in 1990.

She was a leading member of the ANC Women’s League and also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Mozambique.

Duarte, a member of the ANC’s national executive committee for more than 25 years, attracted support from rival factions within party, which led many to describe her as a unifier.

She has often faced criticism for her spirited public defense of the ANC, despite growing evidence that many of its officials are corrupt and ineffective. A recent judicial investigation into graft allegations during the rule of former President Jacob Zuma from 2009 to 2018 found substantial wrongdoing on the part of the ANC party and some of its top officials.

In recent years Duarte has also been criticized for her attitude toward the media as she often publicly criticized journalists that she viewed as anti-ANC.

Some opposition political parties have praised Duarte for her role in the struggle against apartheid and sent messages of condolences to her family and the ANC.

An official funeral according to Islamic rites was held for Duarte at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg where she was buried on Sunday. An official memorial service will be held later this week.