Leafs' Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak

“I don’t think Bunts really even looked at him. I think it was just one of those plays where you know who you’re playing against, and the guy knows he’s going to come at you hard. He was trying to just go shoulder-to-shoulder, get some separation, and it ended up in that.”

Coach Jon Cooper generally deferred to the league when asked about Bunting's hit Tuesday night but said it “checks all the boxes” for supplemental discipline.

Cernak was one of three Lightning players to leave with an injury and along with forward Michael Eyssimont won't play in Game 2 Thursday night in Toronto. Cooper said top defenseman Victor Hedman was questionable to play.

