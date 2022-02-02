Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Aegis is a system for defending against short or intermediate-range missiles. But Russia has claimed in the past that the U.S. could attack with Tomahawk intermediate-range missiles from Aegis Ashore sites. The U.S. document said Washington would have to consult with NATO allies on the potential offer, particularly with Romania and Poland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the leaked documents, saying only that “we didn’t release anything.” In comments to the state RIA Novosti news agency, Russia’s Foreign Ministry also refused to confirm or deny that the documents published by El Pais were authentic.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months, after President Vladimir Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighboring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes. Putin says he does not intend to order an invasion.

The U.S. underlined after its written proposals in the leaked document that “progress can only be achieved on these issues in an environment of de-escalation with respect to Russia’s threatening actions towards Ukraine.”

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, a soldier fires during a Russian and Belarusian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks' and armoured personnel carriers' crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, a tank drives during a Russian and Belarusian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks' and armoured personnel carriers' crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Russian and Belarusian armored vehicles drive during a joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks' and armoured personnel carriers' crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows troops gathered at a training ground in Pogonovo, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows tanks on firing range at a training ground in Pogonovo, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited