Leaky battleship in Texas set to make trip for $35M repairs

The battleship will be pulled by four tugboats at a pace of about 5 knots per hour. The 40-mile (64 kilometer) journey to Galveston was expected to take about nine hours and won’t be without risk as the ship’s hull could leak enough to sink it.

“Once we get going, I anticipate it being pretty smooth... We feel like we’re prepared,” Gregory said.

Since 1948, the USS Texas has been located at the state historic site where the decisive battle in the Texas Revolution was fought. There, it’s served as a museum and tourist attraction. The battleship was previously taken to the same shipyard in Galveston for repairs in 1988.

For the last three years, the ship has been closed to the public as the foundation has been preparing for the repairs. In 2019, the Texas Legislature approved the $35 million to fix the hull. The foundation is planning to make other fixes which it's paying for. All the repairs are expected to take up to a year to complete.

The foundation expects many people to gather along the ship channel to watch the ship go by.

Theresa McGowen, an interior designer from nearby Deer Park, said she planned to watch the ship on Wednesday and expected to get emotional while recalling memories of visiting the vessel as a child and then later with her children.

“It has a lot of meaning because it has a lot of special memories and the history of it as well. And they’re not bringing it back (to La Porte). There’s a little sadness with that,” she said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Combined Shape Caption Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, stands on the deck as he talks about the upcoming move and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, stands on the deck as he talks about the upcoming move and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined Shape Caption Work continues at the Battleship Texas in preparation for moving and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Work continues at the Battleship Texas in preparation for moving and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined Shape Caption Hunter Miertschin helps secure a rope on the Battleship Texas Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Hunter Miertschin helps secure a rope on the Battleship Texas Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined Shape Caption Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, stands on the deck as he talks about the upcoming move and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, stands on the deck as he talks about the upcoming move and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined Shape Caption Work continues at the Battleship Texas in preparation for moving and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Work continues at the Battleship Texas in preparation for moving and repairs Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in La Porte, Texas. The Battleship Texas, which was commissioned in 1914 and served in both World War I and World War II, is scheduled to be towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday to a dry dock in Galveston where it will undergo an extensive $35 million repair. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip