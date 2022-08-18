BreakingNews
High School Football: Top 22 players to watch in 2022
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

Water police drive past the leaning Mole tower in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

