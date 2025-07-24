Breaking: Downtown Dayton restaurant Jollity announces final day of service

Leaping sturgeon provide a show for nature lovers on Maine rivers

The Kennebec River in Maine's capital city of Augusta is known for its population of Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon
A shortnose sturgeon belly flops on Kennebec River, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Kennebec River in Maine's capital city of Augusta is known for its population of Atlantic and shortnose sturgeon. The fish sometimes leap completely from the water, as at least one did on Wednesday.

The shortnose population on the river nearly doubled from about 5,100 in the late 1970s to more than 9,400 around 2000, and it has likely grown since, state biologists have said. The ancient fish have also shown signs of recovering elsewhere in Maine, such as the Saco River further south.

Scientists have proposed a number of reasons why sturgeon jump out of the water, including regulating their swim bladder, communicating with other sturgeon, shedding parasites and avoiding predators. Shortnose sturgeon can weigh up to 60 pounds (27 kilograms), while Atlantic sturgeon can be much larger, with some weighing as much as 800 pounds (363 kilograms).

The fish thrill nature lovers who are fortunate to catch their sudden leaps along Maine rivers. Catching a glimpse of them is often a matter of luck.

A shortnose sturgeon crashes down on its back after leaping from the Kennebec River, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Augusta, Maine. Scientists speculate the mysterious behavior may be anything from a form of communication to parasite removal. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The whiskers and mouth of a bottom-feeding shortnose sturgeon, used for eating everything from aquatic insects to crustaceans, is seen as it jumps from the Kennebec River, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A shortnose sturgeon leaps from the Kennebec River, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A shortnose sturgeon leaps from the Kennebec River, upstream from the Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

