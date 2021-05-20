Lebanese attack Syrian voters in sign of growing resentment

The attackers pelted them with rocks and smashed windows with sticks. On the highway north of Beirut, one attacker poked a wooden stick inside a car, while others smashed its windshield. In another attack, a Lebanese driver ran over a group of Syrians, hitting one man. There were no official reports on how many were injured.

“If they want to vote, they can go home and vote there," said Fadi Nader, a Lebanese protester. “Since they love Bashar Assad, why don't they go home?"

Lebanese soldiers stood guard as hundreds of Syrians queued outside their embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, to cast their ballots. Some Syrians shouted slogans in support of Assad as they waited.

“I came here to elect President Bashar Assad. This is a national duty," said Ramzi Ahmad, a native of the central Syrian province of Homs.

Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrians, the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita. Their presence — nearly one Syrian for every four Lebanese — has weighed heavily on Lebanon's infrastructure and resources, particularly as the small country reels under an unprecedented economic crisis.

Calls for Syrians to go home have also been a widely politicized issue among Lebanese, deeply divided over the 10-year conflict in Syria, some supporting Assad and others backing his opposition.

The violence came a day after Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces group, called for for those who vote for Assad to go back home since they are clearly not fearful of his government.

Even before the conflict, Syria's role in Lebanon was deeply divisive. Syrian troops — deployed in Lebanon in 1976, shortly after the civil war broke out — withdrew in 2005 following a U.N. resolution, after a 29-year domination of Lebanese politics.

It's a dilemma for Syrians living in Lebanon. Many say they are not ready to return home because of fear of prosecution in the absence of a peace deal. The U.N., the EU and the U.S. say conditions are not ripe for the return of millions of refugees.

Also on Thursday, UNHCR said it received reports of intimidation and pressure, according to Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokesperson for the agency, adding that the agency was looking into it “to ensure that refugees are free to decide whether or not to vote.”

Assad has been in power since 2000 when he took over from his father, Hafez, who ruled for 30 years. In the 10-year conflict, Assad has been supported by Iran and Russia.

While fighting has subsided in recent years, Syria remains torn. Thousands of foreign troops are based in different parts of the country. The elections are not taking place in at least four provinces under the control of the opposition or Syrian Kurdish forces, depriving nearly 8 million Syrians of a vote.

The Biden administration has said it will not recognize the result of Syria’s presidential election.

France and Germany banned any voting at Syrian missions in their country, with a French Foreign Ministry official saying the elections are “null and void” and there is no point in holding them.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgency in response to a brutal military crackdown. Around half a million people have been killed and half the country’s population has been displaced.

Members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group attack a bus carrying Syrian voters heading their embassy to vote in the Syrian presidential elections in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

A Syrian boy cries in front of shattered glass after the bus was attacked by members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group who threw stones at the bus carrying Syrians to vote at the Syrian Embassy in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

A Syrian woman screams for help for her husband who was injured by stone throwing by members of the Lebanese Forces group, who attacked buses carrying Syrians traveling to vote in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Syrian citizens who live in Lebanon, queue outside their embassy to cast their ballots for their country's presidential election at the Syrian embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The expat ballot started in embassies abroad ahead of Syria's May 26 presidential election. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

A Syrian national living in Lebanon shouts pro-Syrian President Bashar Assad slogans while holding his portrait while waiting cast his ballot for his country's presidential election at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The expat ballot started in embassies abroad ahead of Syria's May 26 presidential election. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group attack buses carrying Syrian voters heading to their embassy to vote in the Syrian presidential election, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Polling staffers direct Syrian citizens who lives in Lebanon, as they arrive to cast their ballots for their country's presidential election at the Syrian embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The expat ballot started in embassies abroad ahead of Syria's May 26 presidential election. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

A Lebanese man drives his SUV into a crowd of Syrians, running over one of the men, as they were clash with members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group before heading to the embassy to vote, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Syrian citizens who live in Lebanon shout pro-Syrian President Bashar Assad slogans, as they wait to cast their ballots for their country's presidential election at the Syrian embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The expat ballot started in embassies abroad ahead of Syria's May 26 presidential election. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

A Syrian woman who lives in Lebanon, casts her ballot for his country's presidential election at the Syrian embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The expat ballot started in embassies abroad ahead of Syria's May 26 presidential election. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Syrians attack a Lebanese man who drove his SUV into a crowd and running over one of the them, during clash between Syrian voters and members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group that were traveling to the embassy to vote in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

A boy screams for help after his father was injured when he was hit in the eye by a stone thrown by members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group, who attacked buses carrying Syrian voters, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and others heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group attack buses carrying Syrian voters heading to their embassy to vote in the Syrian presidential elections, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Lebanese soldiers scuffle with members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group, who attack buses carrying Syrian voters before heading to the embassy to vote, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

A Syrian boy, center, wears a t-shirt with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Arabic words that read:"Syria's lions in Lebanon," as he waits with other two boys their families who cast their ballots for their country's presidential election in Yarze east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war began casting their votes at embassies abroad Thursday ahead of next week's vote inside the country that is all but guaranteed to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term as president. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

A Syrian woman and her son are cared for after being injured by stones thrown by members of the Christian rightwing Lebanese Forces group, who were attacking Syrian voters heading to their embassy to vote in the Syrian presidential election, in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mobs of angry Lebanese men attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar