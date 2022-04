Lebanese military finds 5 bodies from sunk migrant boat

“It was a crime to take people on such a boat,” Dinnawi said, adding that it was manufactured in 1974 and carrying 15 times its capacity. He said search operations are still ongoing for the missing adding that they have recovered the bodies of six people so far, including five on Sunday and one on Saturday.

Survivor Mustafa al-Jundi told The Associated Press that the navy tried to stop the migrant boat but it kept sailing.

“They rammed into us and made us sink then moved away,” said al-Jundi whose two sisters are still missing. He said the Lebanese military returned about 90 minutes later and rescued them.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese military announced that 47 people were rescued and the body of a young girl was recovered. The military said high waves submerged the boat, which was carrying more people than it could hold.

Several of the rescued were treated on the spot while others were taken to nearby hospitals. One person was detained on suspicion of being a smuggler who sent the migrants, the military said.

Search operations began Saturday night after the boat, apparently heading to Europe, sank shortly after leaving the coastal Lebanese town of Qalamoun.

For many years Lebanon was a country that took in refugees, but since the country’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, hundreds of people have left on boats hoping for a better life in Europe.

Migrants from Lebanon pay thousands of dollars to smugglers to take them to Europe hoping for a better life. Hundreds have made it to European countries, while dozens of others have been stopped and forced to return home by the Lebanese navy. Several people have lost their lives on the way to Europe over the past three years.

Lebanon, a small Mediterranean nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, is in the grip of the worst economic crisis in the country’s modern history. The economic meltdown has put more three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty.

The World Bank describes the crisis as among the worst in the world since the 1850s. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value.

_____

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue contributed to this report from Beirut.

Combined Shape Caption Col. Haitham Dinnawi, commander of the Lebanese navy, stands in front of a map to explain where a Lebanese navy boat attempted to force a small boat with migrants to return to the shore before it sank while carrying nearly 60 people overnight, during a press conference at the control room of the Lebanese navy headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Lebanese military announced that 47 people were rescued and several bodies were recovered. Several survivors told local TV stations that the Lebanese navy ship rammed their migrant boat twice, damaging it. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption Col. Haitham Dinnawi, commander of the Lebanese navy, stands in front of a map to explain where a Lebanese navy boat attempted to force a small boat with migrants to return to the shore before it sank while carrying nearly 60 people overnight, during a press conference at the control room of the Lebanese navy headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Lebanese military announced that 47 people were rescued and several bodies were recovered. Several survivors told local TV stations that the Lebanese navy ship rammed their migrant boat twice, damaging it. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Combined Shape Caption Col. Haitham Dinnawi, commander of the Lebanese navy, speaks during a press conference about a migrant boat that sank overnight after the navy tried to force it to return to shore, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Lebanese military announced that 47 people were rescued and some bodies recovered. Several survivors told local TV stations that the Lebanese navy ship rammed their migrant boat twice, damaging it. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla Combined Shape Caption Col. Haitham Dinnawi, commander of the Lebanese navy, speaks during a press conference about a migrant boat that sank overnight after the navy tried to force it to return to shore, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Lebanese military announced that 47 people were rescued and some bodies recovered. Several survivors told local TV stations that the Lebanese navy ship rammed their migrant boat twice, damaging it. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla