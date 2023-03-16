Lebanon Central Bank chief questioned by European lawyers

The session lasted around six hours. Salameh gave no statements afterward to the media and no further details were immediately available.

Judge Helena Iskandar, who is representing the Lebanese state in the questioning and the European probe, has charged Salameh, his brother Raja and associate Marianne Hoayek with corruption, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

She urged the Lebanese judge questioning Salameh on behalf of the European delegation to order Salameh's arrest and that of the other two suspects, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media. However, no warrant was issued.

In addition to the European probe, there are other legal proceedings against Salameh underway in Lebanon. In late February, Beirut's public prosecutor, Raja Hamoush, charged the same three suspects — the governor, his brother and the aide — with corruption, including embezzling public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment, money-laundering and violation of tax laws.

The European delegation is investigating the laundering of some $330 million.

Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, an economic meltdown that began in late 2019, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class. More than 75% of the tiny nation’s population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty.

Salameh was once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, but many in the country now hold him responsible for the crisis, citing policies that drove up national debt. He still enjoys backing from the country's top politicians, however. His term ends in July and he has told local media that he would like to step down from his post instead of pursuing another term.

Salameh's questioning by the European team is a major breakthrough and a development free from meddling by political players, according to Nizar Saghieh, a rights lawyer and co-founder of Lebanese watchdog group Legal Agenda.

“Such autonomy in defending the state's interests might open lots of doors and limit the political hegemony,” Saghieh added.

