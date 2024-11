Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN labor body over deadly pager explosions, minister says

Lebanese Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram said he traveled to Geneva to formally file the complaint against Israel at the International Labor Organization, a sprawling U.N. agency that brings together governments, businesses and workers.

Bayram said the casualty count was even higher than first reported, saying “more than 4,000 civilians fell — between martyrs and injured and maimed — in a few minutes by this attack.”

“This method of warfare and conflicts may open the way for many who are evading international humanitarian law to adopt this method of warfare,” the minister told reporters at the U.N. compound in Geneva.

“It’s a very dangerous precedent, if not condemned,” he said. “We are in a situation where ordinary objects -- objects used in daily life -- become dangerous and lethal.”

Speaking in Arabic, Bayram insisted that ILO conventions guarantee the safety and security of workers, who “were in their workplace and had their pagers or walkies-talkies exploding all of a sudden,” according to an interpreter.

"I do not know where the outcome (of the complaint) will go, but at least we raised our voices to say and warn against this dangerous approach that strikes at human relations and leads to more conflicts,” he added.

An ILO spokeswoman said she was not immediately aware of the complaint or what redress might be possible through it.