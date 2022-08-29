Lebanon presidential candidate on anti-Hezbollah platform

The country’s political woes are compounded by its crippling economic crisis, which the World Bank says is the worst worldwide in over a century. The Lebanese pound has lost over 90% of its value against the dollar, with three-quarters of its population living in poverty.

Tracy Chamoun, 61, the granddaughter of late former President Camille Chamoun, called for key reforms to rescue Lebanon's comatose economy and reestablish trust with international donors. But she especially criticized Hezbollah’s influential role in politics and security, its arms, and its impact on Lebanese relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.