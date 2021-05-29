Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon

Lebanon has managed to curb the number of new virus cases since the start of the year. The small country, reeling from a crippling economic crisis that predated the pandemic, is eager to restore economic activities. Officials want to open up businesses and tourist attractions ahead of the summer season to draw in much needed foreign currency.

So far, over 700,000 people have been vaccinated in the country of 6 million. More than 530,000 have been infected, with over 7,700 deaths since February 2020.

Restrictions in place since the start of 2021 have eased over the last few weeks, allowing restaurants, bars and malls to reopen and receive customers until late.

“We are living many crises and our way to revive our economic life and restore some Lebanese social and culture norms forces us to think of greater ways for immunization in shorter periods,” Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a local TV station.